89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB) Stock Holdings Cut by BVF Inc. IL

BVF Inc. IL cut its position in shares of 89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Rating) by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,143,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 754,318 shares during the quarter. BVF Inc. IL owned 15.45% of 89bio worth $18,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in 89bio in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in 89bio by 33.9% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 25,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 6,410 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in 89bio by 395.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 9,139 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in 89bio in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP increased its holdings in shares of 89bio by 62.3% in the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 26,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 10,234 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

Get 89bio alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ETNB shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of 89bio in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of 89bio from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on 89bio from $35.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective (up previously from $27.00) on shares of 89bio in a report on Monday, November 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, 89bio currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.63.

89bio Stock Up 0.8 %

Insider Activity

Shares of ETNB stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.54. The company had a trading volume of 149,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 986,026. The company has a quick ratio of 5.81, a current ratio of 5.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.04. 89bio, Inc. has a one year low of $2.00 and a one year high of $15.50.

In related news, CFO Ryan Martins sold 2,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.89, for a total transaction of $35,280.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $813,648.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 13,559 shares of company stock valued at $177,844 over the last 90 days. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

89bio Profile

(Get Rating)

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegozafermin, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for 89bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 89bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.