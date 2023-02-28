761,050 Shares in The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) Purchased by Bayberry Capital Partners LP

Bayberry Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 761,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $20,929,000. The Liberty Braves Group accounts for about 6.1% of Bayberry Capital Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Bayberry Capital Partners LP owned approximately 1.83% of The Liberty Braves Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in The Liberty Braves Group by 15.0% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 31.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 350.0% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 31.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 1.1% during the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 118,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after buying an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. 74.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at The Liberty Braves Group

In other news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al acquired 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.58 per share, with a total value of $26,064.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 12,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $417,024. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 1,370 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $47,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $520,485. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.58 per share, for a total transaction of $26,064.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,800 shares in the company, valued at $417,024. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 8,200 shares of company stock valued at $267,200 and have sold 27,160 shares valued at $1,224,657. Corporate insiders own 11.43% of the company’s stock.

The Liberty Braves Group Price Performance

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of The Liberty Braves Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th.

NASDAQ:BATRK traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,557. The Liberty Braves Group has a fifty-two week low of $23.34 and a fifty-two week high of $35.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.74 and its 200-day moving average is $31.19.

The Liberty Braves Group Company Profile

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. Sirius XM features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services.

