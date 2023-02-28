71,700 Shares in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) Acquired by Force Hill Capital Management LP

Force Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 71,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,933,000. Force Hill Capital Management LP owned about 0.13% of Cirrus Logic at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CRUS. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Cirrus Logic in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cirrus Logic in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cirrus Logic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 201.1% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 801 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 93.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 890 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. 91.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Cirrus Logic Price Performance
Shares of CRUS traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $103.01. The stock had a trading volume of 73,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 562,931. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.94 and a 12 month high of $108.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of 17.99, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $89.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.55.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms have recently commented on CRUS. StockNews.com upgraded Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $86.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen lifted their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Cirrus Logic from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cirrus Logic has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.27.
Insider Buying and Selling at Cirrus Logic
In other Cirrus Logic news, Director Timothy R. Dehne sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.63, for a total transaction of $101,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,657,991.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Timothy R. Dehne sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.63, for a total value of $101,630.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,314 shares in the company, valued at $1,657,991.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott Thomas sold 2,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.25, for a total value of $249,682.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,020 shares in the company, valued at $2,330,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 50,906 shares of company stock valued at $5,322,371. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.
Cirrus Logic Company Profile
Cirrus Logic, Inc engages in the development of high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products.
