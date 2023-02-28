5,075 Shares in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Acquired by C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,075 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ARCC. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ares Capital during the third quarter worth $1,145,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Ares Capital by 146.2% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 138,443 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,337,000 after purchasing an additional 82,222 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Ares Capital by 5.5% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 16,435 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Enstar Group LTD lifted its position in shares of Ares Capital by 3.4% during the third quarter. Enstar Group LTD now owns 4,011,095 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $67,708,000 after purchasing an additional 130,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ares Capital during the third quarter worth $616,000. 32.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ares Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.57.

ARCC opened at $19.50 on Tuesday. Ares Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $16.53 and a 1-year high of $22.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.21 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.18 and a 200-day moving average of $19.06.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.85%. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is 160.00%.

Ares Commercial Finance provides asset-based cash flow solutions to small and middle-market companies. ACF works with borrowers to deliver creative, flexible, and comprehensive financing solutions. Ares Commercial Finance has the ability to structure and agent deals to support the growth and changing capital needs of clients.

