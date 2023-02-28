358,596 Shares in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Acquired by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 358,596 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,562,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Buckingham Strategic Partners purchased a new position in Devon Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $246,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 1.4% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 25,245 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Devon Energy by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 8,553 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Clark Financial Services Group Inc. BD purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $1,035,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Devon Energy by 30.9% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 241,159 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $14,500,000 after purchasing an additional 56,944 shares during the last quarter. 78.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on DVN shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Devon Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Devon Energy from $67.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price target (down from $86.00) on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $77.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.22.

Devon Energy Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE:DVN traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $54.74. 725,684 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,692,414. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $60.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.69. The firm has a market cap of $35.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.36. Devon Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $48.86 and a twelve month high of $79.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The energy company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 52.20% and a net margin of 31.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 9.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous None dividend of $0.49. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is currently 7.89%.

Insider Transactions at Devon Energy

In related news, Director John E. Bethancourt acquired 3,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $53.06 per share, with a total value of $199,770.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 94,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,023,137.14. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Richard E. Muncrief bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $53.28 per share, with a total value of $532,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,973,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,173,494.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John E. Bethancourt acquired 3,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $53.06 per share, with a total value of $199,770.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 94,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,023,137.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Profile

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Barnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

Featured Articles

