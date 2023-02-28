354,987 Shares in Goose Hollow Tactical Allocation ETF (BATS:GHTA) Acquired by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goose Hollow Tactical Allocation ETF (BATS:GHTA – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 354,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,898,000.

Separately, UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Goose Hollow Tactical Allocation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Get Goose Hollow Tactical Allocation ETF alerts:

Goose Hollow Tactical Allocation ETF Stock Performance

GHTA stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.73. 6,146 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.34.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GHTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goose Hollow Tactical Allocation ETF (BATS:GHTA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Goose Hollow Tactical Allocation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goose Hollow Tactical Allocation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.