3,303 Shares in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Bought by Bison Wealth LLC

Bison Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,303 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in URI. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its position in United Rentals by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 1,237.5% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 107 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in United Rentals in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in United Rentals by 173.8% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 115 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in United Rentals by 202.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 121 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Rentals Stock Performance

URI traded up $2.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $465.72. 52,659 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 702,300. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $408.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $347.62. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $230.54 and a 12 month high of $470.88. The stock has a market cap of $32.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The construction company reported $9.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.12 by ($0.38). United Rentals had a return on equity of 36.12% and a net margin of 18.08%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.39 earnings per share. United Rentals’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 41.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th were given a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 7th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.97%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other United Rentals news, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 4,761 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.56, for a total value of $2,068,940.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,927,755.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 13,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.26, for a total transaction of $5,842,393.92. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,388,843.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 4,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.56, for a total value of $2,068,940.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,942 shares in the company, valued at $6,927,755.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,672 shares of company stock valued at $8,135,542 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on URI shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $460.00 to $512.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $450.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of United Rentals to $415.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of United Rentals from $380.00 to $436.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on United Rentals from $360.00 to $475.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Rentals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $440.46.

United Rentals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities. The Specialty segment focuses on the rental of specialty construction products such as trench safety equipment, power and HVAC equipment, fluid solutions equipment, mobile storage equipment and modular office space.

See Also

