26,993 Shares in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Bought by Bayesian Capital Management LP

Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 26,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,052,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NVS. Buckingham Strategic Partners grew its holdings in Novartis by 40.8% in the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 3,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Novartis by 11.5% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 11.3% in the third quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 11,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 1.7% in the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 16,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 2.3% in the third quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NVS traded down $0.39 on Tuesday, hitting $85.16. 294,747 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,053,912. The stock has a market cap of $188.43 billion, a PE ratio of 26.99, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $89.40 and a 200-day moving average of $84.87. Novartis AG has a fifty-two week low of $74.09 and a fifty-two week high of $94.26.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $3.4694 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $1.18. This represents a yield of 2.6%. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.14%.

NVS has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on Novartis from CHF 82 to CHF 84 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Novartis from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Citigroup downgraded Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Novartis from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.63.

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

