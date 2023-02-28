26,300 Shares in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Bought by Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 26,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,665,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ADI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 370.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,943,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $722,212,000 after purchasing an additional 3,893,057 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,266,420 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,889,403,000 after buying an additional 2,076,636 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Analog Devices by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,261,278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $476,440,000 after acquiring an additional 994,122 shares during the period. Allen Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Analog Devices during the 2nd quarter valued at $124,937,000. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP boosted its position in Analog Devices by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 4,455,057 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $650,839,000 after acquiring an additional 726,381 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Edward H. Frank sold 5,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.09, for a total transaction of $965,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $579,270. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 3,400 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.21, for a total value of $588,914.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 67,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,632,263.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward H. Frank sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.09, for a total transaction of $965,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $579,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,640 shares of company stock worth $6,265,627 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ADI. StockNews.com cut shares of Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Truist Financial upped their target price on Analog Devices from $215.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $213.68.

Shares of ADI stock traded up $1.10 on Tuesday, reaching $184.27. 466,689 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,468,697. The company has a market capitalization of $93.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.15. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.48 and a 12-month high of $196.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $172.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.32.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 27.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.94 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 24th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. This is a positive change from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.89%.

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

