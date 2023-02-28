2,200 Shares in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Bought by Banco BTG Pactual S.A.

Banco BTG Pactual S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $593,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Linde by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. increased its stake in Linde by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Linde by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 844 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Linde by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,760,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Linde by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,138 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $902,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 78.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on LIN. HSBC increased their price objective on Linde from $375.00 to $380.00 in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Linde from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Linde from $355.00 to $385.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Linde from $370.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Linde from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $361.25.

Linde Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE LIN traded up $2.89 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $347.37. 873,776 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,784,248. The company has a market cap of $171.10 billion, a PE ratio of 41.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.87. Linde plc has a one year low of $262.47 and a one year high of $348.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $327.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $311.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.25. Linde had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 12.43%. The business had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.77 earnings per share. Linde’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Linde plc will post 13.37 EPS for the current year.

Linde Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Linde plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

Further Reading

