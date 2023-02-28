19,300 Shares in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Purchased by Bayesian Capital Management LP

Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 19,300 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,325,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Yacktman Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the third quarter worth about $152,022,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 33,853.6% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 787,383 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $94,848,000 after buying an additional 785,064 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 9.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,686,863 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,052,413,000 after buying an additional 775,843 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the first quarter valued at about $73,608,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Diamondback Energy by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,272,920 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $275,364,000 after purchasing an additional 512,463 shares in the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on FANG. Johnson Rice raised Diamondback Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $180.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $180.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Diamondback Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $181.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.65.

Diamondback Energy Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FANG traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $145.35. The company had a trading volume of 438,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,194,181. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.71 and a 12 month high of $168.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $26.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.86, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.96.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.20 by $0.09. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 29.29% and a net margin of 45.48%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 23.62 EPS for the current year.

Diamondback Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $2.95 per share. This represents a $11.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is presently 12.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Diamondback Energy news, VP Matt Zmigrosky sold 2,012 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.96, for a total value of $275,563.52. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 23,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,235,406.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

