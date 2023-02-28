13,951 Shares in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) Bought by Caxton Associates LP

Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 13,951 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $957,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Lumentum by 69.2% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 11,562 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 4,729 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in Lumentum by 2.5% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 20,171 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Lumentum in the third quarter valued at $109,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 52.3% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 64,082 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,394,000 after purchasing an additional 21,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the third quarter worth about $206,000. 92.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lumentum alerts:

Lumentum Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LITE opened at $52.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The firm has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 141.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.99. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.73 and a 1-year high of $105.05.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Lumentum Company Profile

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LITE shares. B. Riley downgraded Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Lumentum in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Lumentum from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.43.

(Get Rating)

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LITE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lumentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.