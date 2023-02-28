13,951 Shares in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) Bought by Caxton Associates LP

Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 13,951 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $957,000.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Lumentum by 69.2% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 11,562 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 4,729 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in Lumentum by 2.5% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 20,171 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Lumentum in the third quarter valued at $109,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 52.3% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 64,082 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,394,000 after purchasing an additional 21,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the third quarter worth about $206,000. 92.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Lumentum Stock Performance
NASDAQ:LITE opened at $52.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The firm has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 141.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.99. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.73 and a 1-year high of $105.05.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Lumentum Company Profile
Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.
