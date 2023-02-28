134,834 Shares in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Acquired by Financial Architects Inc

Financial Architects Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 134,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,793,000. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises approximately 2.2% of Financial Architects Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the third quarter valued at $302,000. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 169,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,117,000 after buying an additional 9,642 shares in the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 5,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VYM traded down $0.30 on Tuesday, reaching $107.21. The company had a trading volume of 407,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,641,184. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $94.59 and a 52-week high of $115.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.74 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.86.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

