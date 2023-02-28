1,223 Shares in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Purchased by Bayesian Capital Management LP

Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,223 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,838,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Veriti Management LLC boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.8% during the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 403 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.9% in the second quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.9% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 428 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.0% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 169 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 7.8% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 110 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CMG traded up $1.93 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,496.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,396. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,530.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,550.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.34 billion, a PE ratio of 46.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.28. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,196.28 and a 52 week high of $1,754.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The restaurant operator reported $8.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.88 by ($0.59). Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 40.96%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 41.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 2,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,633.11, for a total transaction of $3,581,410.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at $38,128,219.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 5,636 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,646.82, for a total transaction of $9,281,477.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at $38,448,306.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 2,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,633.11, for a total transaction of $3,581,410.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at $38,128,219.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,413 shares of company stock worth $13,794,368. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CMG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,450.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $2,080.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,986.00 to $2,084.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,950.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,900.00 to $1,850.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,871.00.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers a focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

Featured Articles

