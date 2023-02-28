1,220 Shares in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Bought by Bank OZK

Bank OZK bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA IWF traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $229.94. The company had a trading volume of 97,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,022,749. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $202.05 and a 12 month high of $285.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.99 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $225.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $226.27.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

