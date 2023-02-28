1,054,985 Shares in Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) Purchased by First Light Asset Management LLC

First Light Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,054,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,512,000. Reata Pharmaceuticals makes up 2.7% of First Light Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. First Light Asset Management LLC owned 2.89% of Reata Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,396,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,030,000 after buying an additional 143,562 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,643,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,587,000 after acquiring an additional 85,409 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 15.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,495,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,709,000 after acquiring an additional 335,724 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $45,502,000. Finally, Sofinnova Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% in the third quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 818,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,566,000 after acquiring an additional 34,525 shares during the period. 76.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Reata Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.5 %

Reata Pharmaceuticals Profile

RETA traded up $0.15 on Tuesday, hitting $31.00. 1,625,962 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,188,091. Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.47 and a 12-month high of $51.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.99 and a 200-day moving average of $33.98.

(Get Rating)

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products. Its product candidates are bardoxolone methyl and omaveloxolone, which activate the transcription factor Nrf2 to restore mitochondrial function, reduce oxidative stress, and resolve inflammation.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RETA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Reata Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reata Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.