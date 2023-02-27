Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Shares Sold by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 383,172 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,330 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $40,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the second quarter worth $37,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 295.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 435 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 46.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 457 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. 87.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Performance

NYSE ZBH traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $123.48. The company had a trading volume of 237,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,581,830. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.51. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.39 and a fifty-two week high of $135.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $25.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.02.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 3.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on ZBH. Raymond James upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $144.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Evercore ISI lowered Zimmer Biomet from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised Zimmer Biomet from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $125.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.18.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of orthopedic reconstructive products. The firm also offers sports medicine, biologics, extremities, and trauma products, spine, craniomaxillofacial, and thoracic products, office-based technologies, dental implants, and related surgical products.

