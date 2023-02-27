Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) Shares Gap Up to $41.11

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $41.11, but opened at $42.55. Zillow Group shares last traded at $42.02, with a volume of 281,837 shares traded.

Z has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America raised Zillow Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Zillow Group from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th.

Zillow Group Stock Up 1.8 %

The company has a quick ratio of 13.34, a current ratio of 13.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.08.

In related news, insider Susan Daimler sold 4,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.99, for a total value of $157,456.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,172,878.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, insider Susan Daimler sold 4,375 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.99, for a total value of $157,456.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,172,878.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 2,600 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.34, for a total value of $99,684.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,383,252.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 57,812 shares of company stock valued at $2,520,435 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Natixis boosted its holdings in Zillow Group by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 433,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,971,000 after acquiring an additional 11,700 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Zillow Group by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. State of Wyoming lifted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 55.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the fourth quarter worth about $488,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.24% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media, and Technology (IMT), Mortgages, and Homes. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals marketplaces, and new construction marketplaces, and sale of other advertising and business technology solutions for real estate professionals.

