Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD) Stock Holdings Increased by CDAM UK Ltd

CDAM UK Ltd grew its position in Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Rating) by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 848,210 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 137,242 shares during the quarter. Ziff Davis makes up 9.5% of CDAM UK Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. CDAM UK Ltd’s holdings in Ziff Davis were worth $58,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZD. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Ziff Davis during the first quarter worth approximately $507,186,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Ziff Davis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $423,655,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Ziff Davis in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $143,604,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Ziff Davis during the 1st quarter worth $142,930,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Ziff Davis in the 1st quarter valued at $90,861,000. 99.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ZD opened at $79.77 on Monday. Ziff Davis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.85 and a 1-year high of $103.87. The company has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 63.82 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.16.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Ziff Davis from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Ziff Davis in a research report on Friday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Ziff Davis from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Ziff Davis from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Ziff Davis from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ziff Davis currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.80.

Ziff Davis, Inc is a digital media and internet company. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media and Cybersecurity and Martech. The Digital Media segment consists of a portfolio of web properties and apps which include IGN, RetailMeNot, Mashable, PCMag, Humble Bundle,Speedtest, Offers, Black Friday, MedPageToday, Everyday Health, BabyCenter and What to Expect, among others.

