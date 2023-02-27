Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD) Stock Holdings Increased by CDAM UK Ltd

CDAM UK Ltd grew its position in Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Rating) by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 848,210 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 137,242 shares during the quarter. Ziff Davis makes up 9.5% of CDAM UK Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. CDAM UK Ltd’s holdings in Ziff Davis were worth $58,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZD. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Ziff Davis during the first quarter worth approximately $507,186,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Ziff Davis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $423,655,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Ziff Davis in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $143,604,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Ziff Davis during the 1st quarter worth $142,930,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Ziff Davis in the 1st quarter valued at $90,861,000. 99.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Ziff Davis Stock Performance
NASDAQ ZD opened at $79.77 on Monday. Ziff Davis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.85 and a 1-year high of $103.87. The company has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 63.82 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.16.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Ziff Davis Profile
Ziff Davis, Inc is a digital media and internet company. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media and Cybersecurity and Martech. The Digital Media segment consists of a portfolio of web properties and apps which include IGN, RetailMeNot, Mashable, PCMag, Humble Bundle,Speedtest, Offers, Black Friday, MedPageToday, Everyday Health, BabyCenter and What to Expect, among others.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ziff Davis (ZD)
- With a 39% Short Interest, Could WeWork Ignite a Short Squeeze?
- REITS to Consider as U.S. Housing Market Tumbles
- Is the 49% Dividend Yield for ZIM Integrated Shipping For Real?
- Remaking Intel to What It Was is Underway
- Booking Holdings Tops Views: Travel Boom Shows No Sigs Of Slowing
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Ziff Davis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ziff Davis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.