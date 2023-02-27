Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA) Sees Strong Trading Volume After Analyst Upgrade

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday after Oppenheimer raised their price target on the stock from $12.00 to $14.00. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock. 1,043,395 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 7% from the previous session’s volume of 972,520 shares.The stock last traded at $10.90 and had previously closed at $10.70.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on ZETA. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Zeta Global from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Zeta Global in a report on Friday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Zeta Global from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Zeta Global from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.83.

In other news, Director Robert H. Niehaus sold 9,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $82,908.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,301,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $146,717,910. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Zeta Global news, Director Robert H. Niehaus sold 129,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.23, for a total transaction of $1,328,928.15. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,928,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $162,944,217.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert H. Niehaus sold 9,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $82,908.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,301,990 shares in the company, valued at $146,717,910. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 463,601 shares of company stock valued at $4,488,876 over the last 90 days. 46.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZETA. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zeta Global in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Zeta Global by 626.8% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,842 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Zeta Global in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of Zeta Global in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Zeta Global in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. 35.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.92 and its 200 day moving average is $8.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.30 and a beta of 1.55.

Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $175.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.60 million. Zeta Global had a negative return on equity of 261.11% and a negative net margin of 47.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.35) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zeta Global Holdings Corp. will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. Its Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

