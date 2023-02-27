Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) Shares Gap Up to $1.31

Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1.31, but opened at $1.38. Yatsen shares last traded at $1.31, with a volume of 916,884 shares changing hands.

Yatsen Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.28. The company has a market cap of $514.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.37 and a beta of -3.04.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Yatsen

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Yatsen by 151.3% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 40,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 24,642 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Yatsen by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,347,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 33,334 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Yatsen during the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Yatsen by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 190,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 39,726 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Yatsen in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.99% of the company’s stock.

Yatsen Company Profile

Yatsen Holding Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of beauty products under the Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, Pink Bear, Abby's Choice, GalÃnic, DR.WU, Eve Lom, and EANTiM brands in the People's Republic of China. It offers color cosmetics, eye makeup, lip makeup, face makeup, skincare, and nail products; and makeup tools and accessories, including brush sets, cotton cosmetic pads, mirrors, and makeup sponges.

