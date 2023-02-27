XSGD (XSGD) Price Down 0.9% This Week

XSGD (XSGD) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 26th. XSGD has a market cap of $42.39 million and $489,898.95 worth of XSGD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One XSGD token can now be bought for $0.74 or 0.00003159 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, XSGD has traded down 0.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XSGD Token Profile

XSGD’s genesis date was October 4th, 2020. XSGD’s total supply is 83,617,320 tokens and its circulating supply is 57,062,691 tokens. XSGD’s official website is www.straitsx.com. XSGD’s official message board is www.straitsx.com/sg/blog. XSGD’s official Twitter account is @straitsx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

XSGD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The XSGD Singapore-dollar backed stablecoin is one of Xfers offerings. XSGD is a regulated Singapore dollar-backed stablecoin, it runs both on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 token and on the Zilliqa blockchain as a ZRC-2 token.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XSGD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade XSGD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase XSGD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

