XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) Shares Gap Up to $8.40

XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $8.40, but opened at $8.84. XPeng shares last traded at $8.65, with a volume of 3,617,775 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on XPEV. China Renaissance cut shares of XPeng from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $40.50 to $11.30 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets cut XPeng from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut XPeng from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Macquarie downgraded shares of XPeng from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of XPeng from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, XPeng presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.03.

Get XPeng alerts:

XPeng Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.92 and a beta of 2.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.96 and its 200-day moving average is $11.46.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On XPeng

XPeng ( NYSE:XPEV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $959.23 million for the quarter. XPeng had a negative net margin of 26.32% and a negative return on equity of 19.76%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that XPeng Inc. will post -1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in XPeng by 12.5% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its stake in XPeng by 7.2% in the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 8,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in XPeng by 13.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in XPeng by 50.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in XPeng by 4.7% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 20,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.87% of the company’s stock.

About XPeng

(Get Rating)

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 and G3i names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 name; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, insurance agency, ride-hailing, technical support, automotive loan referral and auto financing, music subscription, and other services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for XPeng Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPeng and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.