XIDO FINANCE (XIDO) Trading 1.3% Higher Over Last Week

XIDO FINANCE (XIDO) traded down 4.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 26th. XIDO FINANCE has a market cap of $81.51 million and approximately $11,795.29 worth of XIDO FINANCE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One XIDO FINANCE token can currently be purchased for $2.88 or 0.00012190 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, XIDO FINANCE has traded up 1.3% against the US dollar.

About XIDO FINANCE

XIDO FINANCE launched on September 9th, 2020. XIDO FINANCE’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,314,463 tokens. The official website for XIDO FINANCE is xido.finance. XIDO FINANCE’s official Twitter account is @xidofinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. XIDO FINANCE’s official message board is medium.com/@xidofinance.

XIDO FINANCE Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “XIDO is decentralized AMM with yield farming incentives, no mints, and a unique token distribution design. Token which adds a governance layer and powers the self-sustaining pools and farms without ever minting a new token.It is layer protocol for payments specifically built to support the fast-growing DeFi industry using our important technological innovations.”

