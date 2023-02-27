X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLB) Shares Bought by Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLB – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 52,652 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,417 shares during the period. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 59.8% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 73.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $349,000. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its stake in X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 45,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 3,951 shares during the last quarter.

HYLB traded up $0.18 on Monday, hitting $34.16. 383,579 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,828,087. X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.26 and a fifty-two week high of $38.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.16.

