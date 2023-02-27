World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) Shares Down 2.7%

World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 2.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $91.20 and last traded at $91.31. Approximately 16,629 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 104,912 shares. The stock had previously closed at $93.85.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of World Acceptance from $46.00 to $32.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th.

World Acceptance Stock Down 3.1 %

The company has a market capitalization of $566.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.05 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 20.53, a quick ratio of 20.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.20.

Insider Activity at World Acceptance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On World Acceptance

In other news, Director Ken R. Bramlett, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total value of $291,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,154,343. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 41.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WRLD. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of World Acceptance by 53.7% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 1,898 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of World Acceptance in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Unison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in World Acceptance by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 6,522 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 1,546 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of World Acceptance by 4.2% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,692 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC lifted its position in shares of World Acceptance by 6.9% in the third quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 11,606 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

About World Acceptance

(Get Rating)

World Acceptance Corp. engages in the small-loan consumer finance business. It offers short-term small instalment, medium-term larger loans, related credit insurance, ancillary products and services to individuals. The firm also offers income tax return preparation services to customers. The company also markets computer software and related services to financial services companies through its subsidiary, ParaData Financial Systems.

