Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) Price Target Raised to $115.00

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on WIX. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Wix.com in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research restated an outperform rating and set a $105.00 target price (up from $100.00) on shares of Wix.com in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler upgraded Wix.com from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the company from $80.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Citigroup initiated coverage on Wix.com in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a buy rating and a $101.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Wix.com from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wix.com currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $105.13.

Get Wix.com alerts:

Wix.com Price Performance

NASDAQ:WIX opened at $89.30 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $83.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.50. Wix.com has a 12 month low of $53.12 and a 12 month high of $111.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of -12.15 and a beta of 1.16.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wix.com

About Wix.com

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in Wix.com by 3.8% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 32,190 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 15.6% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 22,707 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after buying an additional 3,068 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 26.4% during the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 44,478 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,916,000 after buying an additional 9,300 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Wix.com during the third quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Wix.com during the second quarter worth approximately $456,000. 91.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Wix.com Ltd. operates a cloud-based website design and development platform. It offers web templates, web editor, web builder, search engine optimization tools, logo maker, web hosting, and electronic mail marketing services. The company was founded by Avishai Abrahami, Nadav Abrahami, and Giora Kaplan on October 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Wix.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wix.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.