Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) Price Target Raised to $115.00

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the information services provider’s stock.
Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on WIX. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Wix.com in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research restated an outperform rating and set a $105.00 target price (up from $100.00) on shares of Wix.com in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler upgraded Wix.com from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the company from $80.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Citigroup initiated coverage on Wix.com in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a buy rating and a $101.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Wix.com from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wix.com currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $105.13.
NASDAQ:WIX opened at $89.30 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $83.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.50. Wix.com has a 12 month low of $53.12 and a 12 month high of $111.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of -12.15 and a beta of 1.16.
Wix.com Ltd. operates a cloud-based website design and development platform. It offers web templates, web editor, web builder, search engine optimization tools, logo maker, web hosting, and electronic mail marketing services. The company was founded by Avishai Abrahami, Nadav Abrahami, and Giora Kaplan on October 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.
