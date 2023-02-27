WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:DXJ) Hits New 52-Week High at $70.74

Shares of WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:DXJ – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $70.74 and last traded at $70.63, with a volume of 15054 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $69.99.

WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund Trading Up 1.0 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $67.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.11.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DXJ. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund by 266.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000.

WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund Company Profile

WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide exposure to Japanese equity markets while at the same time neutralizing exposure to fluctuations of the Japanese Yen movements relative to the United States dollar.

