WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:DXJ) Hits New 1-Year High at $70.74

WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:DXJ – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $70.74 and last traded at $70.63, with a volume of 15054 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $69.99.

WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund Stock Up 1.0 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $67.31 and its 200 day moving average is $66.11.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund by 56.7% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 21,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after buying an additional 7,624 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund by 750.9% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,208,649 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $77,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066,605 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund by 101.5% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 8,767 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 4,416 shares during the last quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC acquired a new stake in WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $507,000.

About WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund

WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide exposure to Japanese equity markets while at the same time neutralizing exposure to fluctuations of the Japanese Yen movements relative to the United States dollar.

