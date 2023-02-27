Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW) Shares Sold by Carlson Capital L P

Carlson Capital L P lessened its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) by 22.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Carlson Capital L P’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $3,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the third quarter valued at $42,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the third quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Willis Towers Watson Public alerts:

Willis Towers Watson Public Price Performance

NASDAQ WTW opened at $234.70 on Monday. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a twelve month low of $187.89 and a twelve month high of $258.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.40 billion, a PE ratio of 25.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $247.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $229.42.

Willis Towers Watson Public Increases Dividend

Willis Towers Watson Public ( NASDAQ:WTW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $6.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.29 by $0.04. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 11.38%. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 14.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. This is a positive change from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is currently 35.96%.

Insider Activity at Willis Towers Watson Public

In other news, insider Anne Donovan Bodnar sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total value of $1,269,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,327,106.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.70, for a total transaction of $740,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,981,835. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anne Donovan Bodnar sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total value of $1,269,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,327,106.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WTW. Raymond James increased their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $228.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Willis Towers Watson Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Willis Towers Watson Public from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $303.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $218.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.23.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

(Get Rating)

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB), Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB), Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR), and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, human resources organizations, and management teams.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.