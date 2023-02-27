Whitestone REIT (WSR) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on March 14th

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st.

Whitestone REIT has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 25.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Whitestone REIT has a dividend payout ratio of 111.6% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Whitestone REIT to earn $0.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 65.8%.

Shares of WSR stock opened at $9.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The company has a market cap of $468.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.33, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.65. Whitestone REIT has a 1-year low of $8.15 and a 1-year high of $13.66.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on Whitestone REIT from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com raised Whitestone REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 10th. Finally, Colliers Securities reduced their target price on Whitestone REIT to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.88.

Whitestone REIT engages in the operation of commercial properties in culturally diverse markets of major metropolitan areas. The company was founded on August 20, 1998 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

