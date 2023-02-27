Whitestone REIT (WSR) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on March 14th

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st.
Whitestone REIT has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 25.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Whitestone REIT has a dividend payout ratio of 111.6% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Whitestone REIT to earn $0.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 65.8%.
Whitestone REIT Trading Down 3.8 %
Shares of WSR stock opened at $9.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The company has a market cap of $468.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.33, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.65. Whitestone REIT has a 1-year low of $8.15 and a 1-year high of $13.66.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Whitestone REIT Company Profile
Whitestone REIT engages in the operation of commercial properties in culturally diverse markets of major metropolitan areas. The company was founded on August 20, 1998 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
