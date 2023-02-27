Wesdome Gold Mines (OTCMKTS:WDOFF) PT Lowered to C$9.00

Wesdome Gold Mines (OTCMKTS:WDOFF – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by TD Securities from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on WDOFF. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$9.50 to C$8.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 18th.

Wesdome Gold Mines Price Performance

Shares of Wesdome Gold Mines stock opened at $4.70 on Thursday. Wesdome Gold Mines has a fifty-two week low of $4.48 and a fifty-two week high of $13.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.98.

Wesdome Gold Mines Company Profile

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. is a mining exploration company, which engages in the provision of acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of gold properties. It holds interest in the Eagle River Mine, Mishi Mine, Kiena complex, and Moss Lake Gold Mines properties. The company was founded on October 21, 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

