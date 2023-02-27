WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on WESCO International from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of WESCO International from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of WESCO International from $163.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on WESCO International from $170.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on WESCO International from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $189.00.

WESCO International Stock Performance

Shares of WESCO International stock opened at $163.88 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a PE ratio of 10.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $141.53 and a 200-day moving average of $133.25. WESCO International has a 1-year low of $99.00 and a 1-year high of $172.91.

Insiders Place Their Bets

WESCO International ( NYSE:WCC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $4.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.32. WESCO International had a return on equity of 21.61% and a net margin of 4.02%. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that WESCO International will post 17.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Diane Lazzaris sold 10,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.56, for a total transaction of $1,736,446.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,172 shares in the company, valued at $9,075,148.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other WESCO International news, CEO John Engel sold 66,120 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.78, for a total transaction of $10,696,893.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 421,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,258,702.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Diane Lazzaris sold 10,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.56, for a total value of $1,736,446.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,172 shares in the company, valued at $9,075,148.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WESCO International

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of WESCO International by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 3,261 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in WESCO International by 5.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,497 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 685 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of WESCO International by 167.2% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 358 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,977 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About WESCO International

WESCO International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical, industrial, communications maintenance, repair and operating, and original equipment manufacturers products. It also offers construction materials, and supply chain management and logistics services. Its product categories include general supplies, wire, cable and conduit, communications and security, electrical distribution and controls, lighting and sustainability, and automation, controls, and motors.

See Also

