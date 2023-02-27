Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Apple (AAPL)

Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

2/20/2023 – Apple was given a new $180.00 price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

2/14/2023 – Apple had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Fundamental Research. They now have a $168.00 price target on the stock.

2/6/2023 – Apple had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Evercore ISI. They now have a $190.00 price target on the stock.

2/6/2023 – Apple was given a new $180.00 price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

2/6/2023 – Apple was given a new $184.00 price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

2/3/2023 – Apple had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. They now have a $195.00 price target on the stock.

2/3/2023 – Apple had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $180.00 to $175.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/3/2023 – Apple had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $175.00 to $180.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/3/2023 – Apple had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc. from $200.00 to $195.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/3/2023 – Apple had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $185.00 to $170.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/3/2023 – Apple had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc from $200.00 to $195.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/3/2023 – Apple had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $133.00 to $145.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/3/2023 – Apple had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $167.00 to $173.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/3/2023 – Apple had its price target raised by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $165.00 to $173.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/3/2023 – Apple had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $170.00 price target on the stock.

2/3/2023 – Apple had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $153.00 to $158.00.

2/3/2023 – Apple was given a new $160.00 price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

1/30/2023 – Apple was given a new $184.00 price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

1/27/2023 – Apple had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $154.00 to $153.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/24/2023 – Apple was given a new $125.00 price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

1/23/2023 – Apple had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $170.00 to $160.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/23/2023 – Apple was given a new $180.00 price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

1/20/2023 – Apple had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial to $54.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/19/2023 – Apple was given a new $180.00 price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/18/2023 – Apple had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a $184.00 price target on the stock.

1/18/2023 – Apple had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $200.00 to $170.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/13/2023 – Apple had its price target lowered by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $189.00 to $165.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/12/2023 – Apple was given a new $180.00 price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

1/11/2023 – Apple had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $144.00 to $133.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/9/2023 – Apple had its price target lowered by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from $170.00 to $125.00.

1/4/2023 – Apple had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $200.00 to $175.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/4/2023 – Apple was given a new $184.00 price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

1/3/2023 – Apple was downgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $140.00 price target on the stock.

1/2/2023 – Apple was given a new $190.00 price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

12/29/2022 – Apple was given a new $184.00 price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Apple Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL traded up $1.21 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $147.92. The stock had a trading volume of 44,852,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,057,484. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $140.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.05. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.17 and a 52-week high of $179.61.

Get Apple Inc alerts:

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $117.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.67 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 163.45% and a net margin of 24.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.10 EPS. Analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apple

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.62%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 116,483.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 569,554,722 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $74,002,245,000 after acquiring an additional 569,066,184 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth about $21,746,940,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 208,655,323 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $27,110,586,000 after acquiring an additional 25,926,552 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,890,884,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 53.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,235,823 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,178,590,000 after purchasing an additional 10,471,342 shares during the last quarter. 57.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Further Reading

