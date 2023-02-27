WeBuy (WE) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $2.52 Million

WeBuy (WE) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 26th. Over the last week, WeBuy has traded up 27.4% against the US dollar. WeBuy has a market cap of $464.02 million and $2.52 million worth of WeBuy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WeBuy token can currently be bought for approximately $9.28 or 0.00039486 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WeBuy Profile

WeBuy’s genesis date was February 22nd, 2022. WeBuy’s total supply is 2,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 tokens. The official message board for WeBuy is medium.com/@werentnft. WeBuy’s official website is webuynft.xyz. WeBuy’s official Twitter account is @werentofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

WeBuy Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WeRent is a way for anyone to rent and lend non-fungible token (NFT) assets. Those who contemplate buying an NFT from a specific project can either rent the NFT and experience the utilities or benefits that come with the said NFT. NFT rentals will be for individuals that need an NFT for a specific period. Ranging from art to utility NFTs, renting will not be limited to PFPs.”

