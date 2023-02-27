Wealthspire Advisors LLC Purchases 3,087 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 60.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,087 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $1,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hershey during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $415,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hershey in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Hershey by 121.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hershey in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, American National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Hershey by 359.3% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. 54.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hershey Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HSY opened at $239.02 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $48.77 billion, a PE ratio of 30.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $230.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $229.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.80. The Hershey Company has a one year low of $198.02 and a one year high of $244.38.

Hershey Announces Dividend

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.25. Hershey had a net margin of 15.79% and a return on equity of 57.76%. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a $1.036 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Hershey’s payout ratio is 52.01%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HSY shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Hershey from $231.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com raised Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Hershey in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Hershey from $255.00 to $277.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $244.00 to $269.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hershey presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $245.23.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hershey

In other news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.83, for a total transaction of $35,224.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,986,333.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Hershey news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.83, for a total value of $35,224.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,986,333.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Charles R. Raup sold 1,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.38, for a total transaction of $357,406.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,713 shares in the company, valued at $3,241,478.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 32,573 shares of company stock valued at $7,625,396. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Profile

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate, sweets, mints and confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

Featured Stories

