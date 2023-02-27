Wealthspire Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 31,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $2,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Selway Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 73.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

In related news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 51,144 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.30, for a total value of $4,106,863.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 51,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.30, for a total transaction of $4,106,863.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 188,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.07, for a total transaction of $15,106,806.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 30,856,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,470,691,645.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 682,643 shares of company stock worth $54,555,107 in the last quarter. 6.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Charles Schwab Price Performance

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Charles Schwab from $104.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $87.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.27.

Shares of NYSE:SCHW opened at $80.60 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $146.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.23. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $59.35 and a 52 week high of $93.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.55 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 34.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. This is an increase from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.57%.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.