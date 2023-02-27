Wealthspire Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,934 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 112.0% in the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Lipe & Dalton purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 282 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in Walmart during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WMT opened at $142.47 on Monday. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.27 and a 52-week high of $160.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.66. The company has a market capitalization of $384.21 billion, a PE ratio of 33.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.52.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $164.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.67 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 20.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 15th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the retailer to purchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Walmart’s payout ratio is currently 52.34%.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 170,731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.71, for a total transaction of $24,194,290.01. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 265,630,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,642,497,021.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.82, for a total value of $1,396,204.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,458,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $209,822,449.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 170,731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.71, for a total value of $24,194,290.01. Following the sale, the insider now owns 265,630,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,642,497,021.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,865,892 shares of company stock valued at $1,012,166,407. Corporate insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Atlantic Securities raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $163.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $164.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Cowen boosted their price target on Walmart from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Walmart from $149.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.44.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

