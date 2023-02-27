Wealthspire Advisors LLC Has $2.48 Million Position in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 202 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $2,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VPU. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 79,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,353,000 after buying an additional 1,851 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 35.3% in the third quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 14.4% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 29,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,444,000 after purchasing an additional 3,674 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the third quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Utilities ETF stock opened at $145.56 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $151.44 and a 200-day moving average of $152.75. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a one year low of $131.72 and a one year high of $169.55.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

