Wealthspire Advisors LLC Has $2.09 Million Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,195 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,666 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Congress Park Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 8.7% in the third quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 19,408 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after buying an additional 1,557 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its position in Walt Disney by 1.8% during the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 35,893 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,386,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 9.5% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,330,583 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $125,514,000 after purchasing an additional 115,862 shares during the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 48.3% in the third quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 166,963 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $15,749,000 after purchasing an additional 54,396 shares during the period. Finally, Private Ocean LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 3,539 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. 62.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DIS opened at $100.30 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $99.88 and its 200-day moving average is $101.86. The company has a market cap of $183.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.11, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.29. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $84.07 and a 1-year high of $150.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.30. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The firm had revenue of $23.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Barclays lifted their price target on Walt Disney from $98.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $124.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.92.

In other news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total transaction of $4,187,799.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,902,981.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Walt Disney news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total value of $4,187,799.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,902,981.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.44, for a total transaction of $117,818.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,197,123.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,921 shares of company stock valued at $6,209,132 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

