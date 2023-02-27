Wealthspire Advisors LLC Grows Position in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,646 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $1,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 1.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,951,963 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $292,064,000 after purchasing an additional 106,822 shares during the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC grew its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 7.5% in the third quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 3,254,675 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $154,630,000 after acquiring an additional 227,849 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 1.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,122,676 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $148,359,000 after acquiring an additional 40,655 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 5.8% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,851,727 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $136,198,000 after purchasing an additional 156,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 10.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,697,017 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $132,343,000 after purchasing an additional 246,037 shares during the last quarter. 51.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MMP opened at $53.49 on Monday. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 1 year low of $44.79 and a 1 year high of $60.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.87 billion, a PE ratio of 10.81, a PEG ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $52.30 and its 200 day moving average is $51.37.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were given a $1.048 dividend. This is a positive change from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.84%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 6th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.65%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.27.

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products and Crude Oil. The Refined Products segment consists of an approximately 9,800-mile refined petroleum products pipeline system with 54 terminals and two marine storage terminals.

