Wealthspire Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Get Rating) by 219.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,236 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,968 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VOOG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,447,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,403,000 after acquiring an additional 124,002 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,077.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 89,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,517,000 after purchasing an additional 82,055 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 301,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,897,000 after purchasing an additional 71,447 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 154.3% in the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 111,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,346,000 after acquiring an additional 67,877 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 331,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,074,000 after acquiring an additional 29,630 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSEARCA:VOOG opened at $218.39 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $218.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $222.14. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $199.36 and a one year high of $283.64.

