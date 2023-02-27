WAXE Tops 24 Hour Volume of $216,904.48 (WAXE)

WAXE (WAXE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 27th. One WAXE coin can now be purchased for approximately $83.12 or 0.00349393 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, WAXE has traded 3.7% higher against the dollar. WAXE has a total market capitalization of $328.55 million and $216,904.48 worth of WAXE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get WAXE alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002235 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000265 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00000328 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $100.29 or 0.00422122 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 27.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6,778.63 or 0.28532667 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000163 BTC.

WAXE Profile

WAXE’s launch date was September 30th, 2020. WAXE’s total supply is 3,700,000 coins. WAXE’s official website is on.wax.io/wax-io. WAXE’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling WAXE

According to CryptoCompare, “The WAX Blockchain is a platform to create, buy, sell, and trade NFTs to anyone, anywhere. WAX offers a suite of tools that allows anyone to trade NFTs instantly including a WAX Cloud Wallet where accounts can be created in just two clicks & more.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAXE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WAXE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WAXE using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WAXE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WAXE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.