Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Purchased by Caxton Associates LP

Caxton Associates LP boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 485.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,507 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,029 shares during the quarter. Walgreens Boots Alliance comprises about 0.2% of Caxton Associates LP’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Caxton Associates LP’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $1,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBA. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 289.4% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 915 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 56.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 960 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 431.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,179 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 957 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $35.97 on Monday. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.39 and a 12-month high of $48.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.02 billion, a PE ratio of -10.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 5th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $33.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.04 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 13.57% and a negative net margin of 2.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.68 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.34%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is currently -55.81%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walgreens Boots Alliance presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.43.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare and retail pharmacy services. It operates through the following segments: United States Retail Pharmacy, International, and United States Healthcare. The US Retail Pharmacy segment includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty and home delivery pharmacy services, and equity method investment.

