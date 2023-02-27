W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) Position Reduced by Cantor Fitzgerald L. P.

Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. trimmed its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 542,335 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 37,071 shares during the quarter. W. R. Berkley makes up 0.8% of Cantor Fitzgerald L. P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. owned 0.20% of W. R. Berkley worth $35,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 55.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,331,473 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,620,232,000 after acquiring an additional 8,664,707 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 65.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,940,770 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $795,136,000 after buying an additional 4,732,333 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 119.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,377,556 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $224,911,000 after buying an additional 1,840,475 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,253,398 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $150,054,000 after buying an additional 642,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,112,557 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $140,675,000 after buying an additional 704,176 shares during the last quarter. 71.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get W. R. Berkley alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WRB. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a report on Friday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.40.

W. R. Berkley Price Performance

Shares of WRB traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $66.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,299,252. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. W. R. Berkley Co. has a fifty-two week low of $58.33 and a fifty-two week high of $76.99.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.09. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 18.62%. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

W. R. Berkley Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is 8.08%.

About W. R. Berkley

(Get Rating)

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance businesses in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia, and Australia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.