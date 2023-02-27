Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Purchased by Blue Whale Capital LLP

Blue Whale Capital LLP increased its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 241,500 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for about 7.7% of Blue Whale Capital LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Blue Whale Capital LLP’s holdings in Visa were worth $42,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in V. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Visa in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Visa in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new stake in Visa during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on V shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $266.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Visa from $249.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Visa from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Visa Price Performance

In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total value of $3,635,566.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total value of $3,635,566.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 61,721 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.92, for a total value of $14,190,892.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $53,367,191.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 145,545 shares of company stock valued at $23,379,061 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of V stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $219.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,120,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,616,473. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.60 and a fifty-two week high of $234.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $220.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $207.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $413.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.71, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.17. Visa had a net margin of 50.28% and a return on equity of 49.95%. The business had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.81 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 25.17%.

Visa Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.