VirtualMeta Price Down 2.6% Over Last 7 Days (VMA)

VirtualMeta (VMA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 27th. One VirtualMeta token can now be purchased for about $0.0026 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. VirtualMeta has a total market cap of $5.96 million and $17,048.09 worth of VirtualMeta was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, VirtualMeta has traded 2.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

VirtualMeta Token Profile

VirtualMeta was first traded on March 23rd, 2022. VirtualMeta’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,300,000,000 tokens. VirtualMeta’s official website is vmeta.studio. VirtualMeta’s official Twitter account is @vmetastudio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

VirtualMeta Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “VirtualMeta (VMA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. VirtualMeta has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of VirtualMeta is 0.00269026 USD and is up -0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $17,084.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vmeta.studio/.”

