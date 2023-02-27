Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) Trading 6.4% Higher

Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating) traded up 6.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $14.43 and last traded at $14.40. 1,829,068 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 4,854,275 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.54.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Nomura Instinet raised shares of Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday. UBS Group raised shares of Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.50 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. Benchmark raised shares of Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Vipshop from $10.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Vipshop from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.18.

Vipshop Stock Up 7.1 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.55 and its 200-day moving average is $11.37. The company has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a PE ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 0.43.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vipshop

About Vipshop

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VIPS. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vipshop by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,781 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vipshop by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 9,892 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Vipshop by 69.5% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,115 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Vipshop by 1.5% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 87,125 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $862,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vipshop by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,904 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.81% of the company’s stock.

Vipshop Holdings Ltd. operates as a holding company which through its subsidiaries engages in the provision of online product sales and distributions services. It offers womenswear, menswear, footwear, accessories, handbags, apparel for children, sportswear and sporting goods, cosmetic goods, home and lifestyle products, luxury goods, and gifts and miscellaneous.

