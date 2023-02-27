Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) Trading 6.4% Higher

Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating) traded up 6.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $14.43 and last traded at $14.40. 1,829,068 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 4,854,275 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.54.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Nomura Instinet raised shares of Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday. UBS Group raised shares of Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.50 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. Benchmark raised shares of Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Vipshop from $10.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Vipshop from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.18.
Vipshop Stock Up 7.1 %
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.55 and its 200-day moving average is $11.37. The company has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a PE ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 0.43.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vipshop
About Vipshop
Vipshop Holdings Ltd. operates as a holding company which through its subsidiaries engages in the provision of online product sales and distributions services. It offers womenswear, menswear, footwear, accessories, handbags, apparel for children, sportswear and sporting goods, cosmetic goods, home and lifestyle products, luxury goods, and gifts and miscellaneous.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vipshop (VIPS)
- Reserve Your Spot With These Hotels The Analysts Support
- Cruise Line Stocks Still Have Some Choppy Waters to Navigate
- Four Vegan Food Stocks Performing Beyond the Norm
- Ocean Interest Electrifies Fisker Stock
- Is Freshpet Ready For A Fresh Rally?
Receive News & Ratings for Vipshop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vipshop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.