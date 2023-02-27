Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) versus Triangle Petroleum (OTCMKTS:TPLM) Critical Analysis

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) and Triangle Petroleum (OTCMKTS:TPLM – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings, risk and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Viper Energy Partners and Triangle Petroleum, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Viper Energy Partners 0 0 8 0 3.00 Triangle Petroleum 0 0 0 0 N/A

Viper Energy Partners currently has a consensus price target of $37.00, indicating a potential upside of 28.21%. Given Viper Energy Partners’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Viper Energy Partners is more favorable than Triangle Petroleum.

Risk & Volatility

Earnings & Valuation

Viper Energy Partners has a beta of 1.88, meaning that its share price is 88% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Triangle Petroleum has a beta of 2.35, meaning that its share price is 135% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Viper Energy Partners and Triangle Petroleum’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Viper Energy Partners $866.47 million 5.49 $57.94 million $2.01 14.36 Triangle Petroleum N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Viper Energy Partners has higher revenue and earnings than Triangle Petroleum.

Profitability

This table compares Viper Energy Partners and Triangle Petroleum’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Viper Energy Partners 17.50% 6.42% 4.88% Triangle Petroleum N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

40.2% of Viper Energy Partners shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Viper Energy Partners shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.3% of Triangle Petroleum shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Viper Energy Partners beats Triangle Petroleum on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Viper Energy Partners

Viper Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

About Triangle Petroleum

Triangle Petroleum Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Oilfield Services. As of January 31, 2016, the company had leasehold interests in approximately 103,540 net acres in the Bakken Shale and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin of North Dakota and Montana. It also offers oilfield services, including hydraulic pressure pumping, wireline, perforating, pump rental, workover, and other complementary services, as well as midstream services. The company was formerly known as Peloton Resources Inc. and changed its name to Triangle Petroleum Corporation in May 2005. Triangle Petroleum Corporation was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

