VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO) Shares Acquired by Bowman & Co S.C.

Bowman & Co S.C. boosted its position in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO – Get Rating) by 67.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,686 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. owned 0.05% of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFO. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 601,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,546,000 after buying an additional 140,188 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 203.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 187,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,054,000 after purchasing an additional 125,853 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,493,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,167,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 358,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,016,000 after purchasing an additional 58,152 shares during the last quarter.

Get VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF alerts:

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of CFO traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $63.05. The company had a trading volume of 5,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,686. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $64.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.49. The stock has a market cap of $825.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 0.69. VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 52 week low of $61.66 and a 52 week high of $75.47.

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Cuts Dividend

About VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th were given a $0.076 dividend. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th.

(Get Rating)

The VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (CFO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of the largest US stocks by market cap, screened for positive earnings and weighted by volatility. The fund can move to 75% cash maximum in market downturns.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.